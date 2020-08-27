Rhea Chakraborty 'His Murderer': Sushant Rajput's Father Amid Drug Probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau has registered "Crime Number 15" against Rhea Chakraborty and a few others.

In the latest twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a drug-related investigation has been launched against Rhea Chakraborty based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from her mobile. As the new allegations emerged, Sushant Singh Rajput's father accused Rhea Chakraborty of "poisoning his son" and demanded her arrest.

"Rhea Chakraborty had been giving my son Sushant poison for a long time, she is his murderer. She and her associates must be arrested without delay and punished," Sushant Singh Rajput's father said in a video posted by news agency ANI.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has registered "Crime Number 15" against Rhea Chakraborty and a few others. The anti-drug agency is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law related to "possessing, purchasing and using cannabis" and "abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence".

Fifteen pages of WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone that was seized for a money-laundering probe are being investigated. The chats, said to include drug-related conversations, have been shared with the CBI too.

Sources say the messages include an alleged conversation about procuring drugs between Rhea Chakraborty, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput in his final months, and a person saved on her phone as 'Miranda Sushi'.

Sushi was a nickname for Sushant Singh Rajput, say sources, and Miranda probably refers to Samuel Miranda, his manager. Samuel Miranda was questioned by the CBI on Tuesday and is also an accused in the drug probe.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, responding to allegations that the 28-year-old was in touch with drug dealers, said she has "never consumed drugs in her life". In a statement, he said: "Rhea Chakraborty has never consumed drugs in her life time ever. She's ready for a blood test any time."