'There We Go. CBI For SSR': Sushant Rajput's Sister After Court Order

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister welcomed the Supreme Court saying today that the CBI will investigate the actor's death and expressed her faith in the central probe agency.

"Thank you God! You have answered our prayers! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI," Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted minutes after the top court's verdict.

"Congratulations to my extended Family! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation," she tweeted.

The Supreme Court asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency. The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR or First Information Report registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai.

Reactions from all quarters, including Bollywood, started pouring in soon after the Supreme Court order. "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail," actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has been investigating allegations that he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders and cliques.

More than a month later, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially and mentally harassing him.

The Bihar Police complaint led to investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the actor's financial status and his father's complaint that crores were taken out of his account.

Rhea Chakraborty went to the Supreme Court asking that the Bihar case, which was taken over by the CBI, be transferred to Mumbai.

The 28-year-old actor has denied all charges made by Sushant Singh's father as "total nonsense". In her court arguments, she had said the move to supersede the Mumbai Police investigation had become about politics ahead of the Bihar election.

The Bihar government denied her charges and said it was well within its rights in transferring the case to the CBI. The Supreme Court has accepted the argument.