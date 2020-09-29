Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel Rules Out Poisoning, Say Sources

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment.

There was "no poisoning" involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS has reportedly said in its report to the CBI. Poisoning was a theory raised by the actor's family and others who have been contesting the Mumbai police assessment that the popular star died by suicide.

The 34-year-old movie star was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment. Though the Mumbai police, based on the autopsy, called it a suicide, wild speculation and campaigns of justice on social media and allegations from Sushant Singh Rajput's family raised doubts that became a part of an overall CBI investigation.

Sources say the AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy is "conclusive" and is being corroborated with the CBI investigation.

The CBI, say sources, is likely to continue its probe into "abetment to suicide", the charge that was originally listed by the Mumbai police.

Sources also say the AIIMS Panel has raised some lapses on the part of the Mumbai hospital that carried out the autopsy.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family and some friends had raised questions about how he died.

The CBI investigation began after the family filed a case accusing the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, medicating him, exploiting him for money and playing a role in his death.

Last Friday, the family's lawyer Vikas Singh had claimed to have been told by a doctor on the AIIMS panel that Sushant Singh had been strangled.

"Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide," he had tweeted.

Following the claim, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer had called for a new medical board "to keep the investigations impartial and free from inference".

In a statement on Monday, the CBI said it was conducting a "professional investigation" where "all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out".