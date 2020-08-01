'Expecting Justice To Prevail': Sushant Rajput's Sister Seeks PM's Intervention

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister today penned down a note, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the actor's death case. The actor's sister has also requested PM Modi to ensure that everything is "handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with" in the high-profile case.

"Dear Sir, Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail," Sushant Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, wrote on Twitter.

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India's judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi@PMOIndia#JusticeForSushant#SatyamevaJayatepic.twitter.com/dcDP6JQV8N - shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

Mr Rajput (34), who had starred in films such as "Chichhore", "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath", was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Police says he committed suicide.

The Mumbai police has not been able to establish the exact reasons leading to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, leading to growing clamour to handover the case to CBI. The Maharashtra government, however, has been repeatedly insisting that the Mumbai police were capable to handle the matter.

"I would like to tell Rajput's fans to trust the Mumbai police and give whatever information they have to them. You can criticise if the case is not taken to its logical conclusion," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

The Bihar police has also launched investigation in the case after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed a complaint accusing Ms Chakraborty of transferring money from his account and also mentally harassing him. "Truth shall prevail," Rhea Chakraborty replied in a video released on Friday.

On Friday, Shweta had taken to Instagram to post a photo of Sushant Rajput's whiteboard in which he had written down his plan from June 29, 2020, which includes starting workout sessions and transcendental meditation.

"Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput", she wrote.

The Mumbai police who are already investigating the alleged suicide by the actor have questioned several people from the film industry in connection with the case.