Surrendered Terrorist Among 3 Held In Jammu With Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

The police arrested three people and seized Rs 13 lakh from them in Jammu.

Three alleged drug smugglers, including a surrendered terrorist, were arrested in Jammu today with heroin worth around Rs 4 crore in the international market, the police said.

The accused were identified as Ali Mohmmad alais Ishaq, a former member of Al-Barq terror outfit, Sohial Ahmed and Pradeep Kumar.

Cash worth Rs 13 lakh and one kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police of Jammu City (South) Vinay Sharma said.

The accused were nabbed by police during routine checking of vehicles at Valmiki Chowk, the police said.

Ali, a Pakistan-trained terrorist, was running a cable network in Kupwara after surrendering, the official said. Later, he came in contact with Pakistan's drug lobby through social media and turned to narcotic smuggling, Mr Sharma added.

The drugs were smuggled in from the Indo-Pak border in north Kashmir's Kupwara district and were being transported to Rajasthan, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused while the National Investigation Agency has been informed about the matter.

