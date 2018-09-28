Nirmala Sitharaman Opens Event To Commemorate 2016 Surgical Strikes

Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated 'Parakram Parv' to observe the second anniversary of 2016 surgical strikes

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated 'Parakram Parv', an event to observe the second anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes, at the India Gate lawns in heart of the national capital.

Being celebrated across the country by the government with dozens of events in more than 50 cities, Parakram Parv is a three-day event starting today to remember the Indian Army's surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016 in retaliation to an attack on its base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri earlier that month.

"We showed for the cowardly act of killing (that) India shall not sit and watch the whole thing. We proved to them (terrorists) that it (their acts) shall not go unpunished," Ms Sitharaman said.

The minister said the government was celebrating the Parakram Parv through which people could see the valour of the armed forces and remember them.

"It is all out in the open now (that) all terrorists launch pads were cleared off and those who were wanting to spread terror were adequately punished," Ms Sitharaman said.

The event at the India Gate lawns will continue till September 30 and events are also being held at 53 locations in 51 cities across the country.

Visitors will get the opportunity to see captured weapons used by terrorists that have been brought from Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Friday the "Parakram Parv" exhibition at a military station in Jodhpur.

In the visitors' book at the Konark War Memorial here, PM Modi wrote that the country is proud of its armed forces which are committed to the defence of the motherland.

(With Inputs From Agencies)