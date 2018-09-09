Uttar Pradesh Cop, Who Consumed Poisonous Substance, Dies

Surendra Kumar Das was posted in Kanpur as the Superintendent of Police City (East) last month

The 30-year-old IPS officer, who was in a critical condition after consuming a poisonous substance, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Kanpur.

Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch, was posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police City (East) and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poisionous substance on Wednesday.

Investigations so far indicate the IPS officer was in acute depression for the past few days and had searched the Google for ways to commit suicide, the SSP said, adding he consumed sulphas powder that he had asked his domestic help to bring from market for killing rats.

"He died during treatment Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deepest condolence to the family members of the young IPS officer on his demise," an official spokesman said.

Dr Rajesh Agarwal, a senior doctor at the private hospital where Surendra Kumar Das was undergoing medical treatment had on Saturday said that many organs of the officers body had stopped working.

State Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh had visited the hospital on Saturday.

Senior police officers including DGP, ADG (Law and Order) and others have expressed grief over the officer's death.