Surat Woman Arrested For Posting Objectionable Reel On Mahatma Gandhi

A content creator in Gujarat's Surat has been arrested for posting a Reel in which a currency note of Rs 500 featuring Mahatma Gandhi was handled in an objectionable manner. The content creator has been identified as 47-year-old Simran Patel, said Surat Police, who has one million followers on Instagram. She lives in the Adajan area of the city and posted the video on her social media handles between 1 and 6 pm on October 1, the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, as per the police.

The Surat Police announced the arrest through its X handle by posting a before-after clip of the content creator - first one featured her handling the currency note and the second one showed her in handcuffs.

The police video also shows Simran Patel apologising for posting the video online.

Police said she was arrested for because the video she posted contained inappropriate visuals and gestures involving the image of Mahatma Gandhi.

The action was taken after Dharmesh Gami, a social worker, approached Surat Crime Branch to complain about Patel's Reel. A case was registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The police also appealed to the citizens to not posts material that has the potential to cause social discord.

They also said that Patel settled in Surat after her marriage 17 years ago. She has been regularly creating posting short videos on social media.

According to the police, Patel has studied till Class 12.