'There Was Smoke': Man Who Saved Lives Of 10 Students In Surat Fire

Ketan Jorawadia was able to rescue at least 10 students.

During the razing fire in Surat's coaching centre, a man took the risk to save lives of the students who were trapped inside Takshashila Arcade. Using a ladder in the backside of the complex, Ketan Jorawadia was able to rescue at least 10 students.

"There was smoke. I could not figure out what to do. A girl fell to the ground in front of me while trying to escape the blaze," he told news agency ANI.

This accident pained him and he decided to do something.

"I took the ladder and first helped the children to get out of the place. I managed to save 8-10 students from the back side of the building. Later I managed to rescue two more students. I rescued as many students as I could have," he further told ANI.

With his brave act, Mr Jorawadia was able to win hearts of the people online.

Mr Jorawadia, however, expressed regret for not being able to save many others who lost their lives in the fire accident.

Fire brigade reached around 40-45 minutes after the fire took place. They took some time in parking fire tenders," he said.

"Fire brigade people did not have sufficient equipment. If they were having something like a net, some students could have saved their lives by jumping on it," he added.

According to a resident of the place, "Ketan Jorawadia is a hero for those who were rescued. For the families whose members cannot be saved, he is a symbol of assurance."

A blaze ripped through the coaching centre located in Takshashila Arcade in the city's Sarthana area, killing as many as 20 people and injuring many others.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the blaze. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot.

As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The police have arrested the coaching centre's operator Bhargav Bhutani, the main accused in the Surat fire after registering an FIR against him and the owners of the building -- Harshal Vekaria and Jignesh Padgal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and many other leaders condoled the incident on Twitter. An investigation has been ordered into the incident and the state government has promised to give Rs 4 lakh to each of the families of those killed.

(With inputs from ANI)