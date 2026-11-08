Surat Businessman Gives Rs 1 Lakh Cash Bonus To Every Employee For Diwali, Video Viral

A video of a Surat textile trader rewarding his employees with a huge Diwali bonus is gaining attention online. While most companies mark the festival of lights by handing out boxes of sweets and nuts, Ramswaroop Munde, who runs a textile firm in Gujarat's commercial hub, surprised his 20 employees by giving each of them over Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Instead of handing out cash in envelopes, he arranged bundles of currency notes on silver-like ceremonial puja thalis.

Each employee received a cash gift exceeding one lakh rupees, presented to them by their own wives. The employees were deeply moved by this unique gesture.

Also read | Happy Diwali 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

The interesting aspect was how the bonuses were presented. Bundles of fresh currency notes, ranging from 10 to 500 rupee denominations, were neatly arranged on the platters.

The unexpected gesture left many employees visibly emotional, with a few seen shedding tears of gratitude as they received their trays.

Explaining his decision, Munde shared that he considers his staff an extension of his own family rather than just shop workers. His wish was for his employees to be able to celebrate Diwali with their families, free from any financial worries.

Watch the video here:

A video of this bonus distribution is now going viral on social media and has drawn thousands of comments. Many users are praising the businessman, while others have commented on how wonderful it would be to work for such an employer.

"His philosophy is simple: Why should Diwali celebrations be limited to his own home? The families of those who work hard alongside him deserve to celebrate with equal happiness. He doesn't treat his employees merely as workers; he considers them part of his family. Money can make you wealthy, but a heart like this makes you truly RICH," one user said.

"May God bless everyone with a boss like this. His actions truly live up to his name! Surat-based businessman Ramswaroop has given a Diwali bonus of Rs 1 lakh to each of his 20 employees. The employees were moved to tears," another user noted.

Some users jokingly asked how they might apply for a job at his firm.

With inputs from Amit Thakur