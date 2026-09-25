Surat Artist Creates Tiny 6mm Ganesha Idol On Tip Of A Pencil

As Ganeshotsav celebrations fill cities with grand pandals and huge Ganesha statues, a young artist in Gujarat's Surat has attracted attention with a much smaller creation. Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created a 6-millimetre Ganesha idol entirely on the tip of a pencil.

Mayank's tiny idol has become a centre of attraction because of its detailed craftsmanship. While many festival creations are known for their large size, his work shows devotion through a very small sculpture.

The idea came to Mayank two years ago while he was experimenting with a pencil. He first carved the alphabet of his name on the tip of a pencil. This made him think about whether he could create a Ganesha idol in the same way.

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Mayank said the thought came to him after carving his name on a pencil tip. He then wondered if an idol of Lord Ganesha could also be made there. He tried creating one and eventually completed it.

Speaking to ANI, Mayank said it took him five days of hard work and deep concentration to complete the idol. He also said that the work required immense focus.

The tiny Ganesha idol has now become a notable part of the Ganeshotsav celebrations in Surat, attracting attention for its intricate details and unique form.