Supriya Sule Rightful Heir To Sharad Pawar's Legacy, Says Milind Deora

Former Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora on Friday said that Supriya Sule-Pawar is the "rightful heir" to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawars legacy.

"Supriya Sule is the rightful heir to her father's great legacy. She is effective because she believes that social work and policy change are the paths to political empowerment," said Deora.

He said he also shared such values and admired her for staying the course, a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress took office in Maharashtra.

On the MVA's Common Minimum Programme (CMP), he said it guarantees 500 sq. feet homes to all redeveloped low-income housing in Mumbai and across Maharashtra.

"I had proposed this during the Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi had promised its implementation with a Congress government in Maharashtra. We say what we believe in and we deliver on what we say," Deora said.

Another former city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has conveyed his heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the six ministers of the MVA parties who were sworn in in Mumbai on Thursday.

Besides, several other Sena-NCP-Congress leaders have felicitated the new MVA government as Thackeray took formal charge at Mantralaya, here on Friday afternoon.