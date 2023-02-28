What Supreme Court Said On Manish Sisodia's Challenge To Arrest: 5 Points

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to hear Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's challenge to his arrest in the liquor policy case. The court asked Mr Sisodia - arrested by the CBI on Sunday - to "go to the High Court".
Here are the top 5 quotes of the Supreme Court:
Our doors are open but we are not ready to hear it at this stage.
(Senior Journalist) Vinod Dua's case was very different. This is a corruption case. Go to High Court.
Just because an incident happens in Delhi doesn't mean we are approached.
The petitioner (Manish Sisodia) has efficacious alternate remedies.
We are not inclined to entertain this at this stage under Article 32 (Right to Constitutional Remedies). It will set a very wrong precedent.
