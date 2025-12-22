Aravalli Row In Top Court Again, Activist Writes To Chief Justice, President

Lawyer and environmental activist Hitendra Gandhi has written to the Chief Justice of India, asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision about Aravalli -- that only landforms rising 100 meters or more above local terrain now qualify as "Aravalli" - which has sparked a storm of protests.

In the letter, which has also been sent to the President of India, he said a narrow, height-based criterion could unintentionally weaken environmental protection across North-West India.

Last month, the top court had said that only landforms rising 100 meters or more above local terrain now qualify as "Aravalli" - a narrow definition that has had politicians and environmentalists up in arms and sparked a nationwide debate.

Environmentalists have warned that this could strip protections from up to 90 per cent of the range, by unleashing a wave of mining, real estate grabs, and irreversible ecological havoc. This, they said, will accelerate desertification, crippling groundwater recharge, and dooming biodiversity in a region already gasping under pollution and water scarcity.

In his letter, Gandhi described the Supreme Court's November 20 order as a significant and welcome step in recognising the Aravalli system as an ecologically critical natural shield.

But he raised concern over the operational definition adopted in the order, under which landforms with a "local relief" of 100 metres or more above their immediate surroundings are treated as the primary criterion for identifying Aravalli hills and ranges.

This approach, he said, risks excluding large, ecologically integral parts of the Aravalli landscape that may not meet the numerical height threshold but remain functionally critical.