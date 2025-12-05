On Aravalli Row, Environment Minister's Conservation Assurance To NDTV

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, facing questions on the Aravallis, mounted a strong defence of the Centre on Tuesday, alleging that the controversy is being driven by misinformation and political motives rather than a concern for conservation. Rejecting charges that the government has diluted the protection for one of north India's most critical ecological systems, Yadav said the Centre's decisions are rooted in court rulings, scientific assessment and due process.

The minister began by pointing to what he described as the legacy of past governments.

Of the 1,008 mining licences issued in Rajasthan, Yadav said nearly 700 were cleared during the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot.

According to him, it was indiscriminate mining during that period that forced citizens and environmental groups to approach the courts, triggering judicial interventions that now shape policy on the Aravallis.

Yadav was categorical that economic considerations played no role in the Centre's decisions. He said the government had acted strictly in line with Supreme Court judgments and followed all procedures.

Allegations that the BJP is quietly opening the Aravallis to mining or real estate interests, he said, are misleading and ignore the legal context in which the Centre is operating.

Defending the technical framework, the minister said the adoption of a 100-metre height criterion applies to landforms classified as mountains and is a recognised standard, not an arbitrary threshold.

He cited a Supreme Court-appointed committee, which emphasised the importance of maintaining the continuity of the Aravalli mountain range, arguing that the Centre's approach respects this principle.

The environment minister also highlighted what he called a shift in policy.

For the first time, he said, the emphasis is on scientific management and sustainability, with conservation and restoration plans approved by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

Even as the matter remains before the courts, Yadav said the process has been consultative and rooted in scientific evaluation, with ecological restoration now a priority.

Striking a personal note, Yadav said he grew up in the lap of the Aravallis, framing the issue as one of commitment rather than politics.

"My assurance to the country is that we stand by our vision to conserve the Aravallis. This is what the Prime Minister wants," he said.

On Delhi's worsening air quality, Yadav acknowledged that results have to improve. With the capital repeatedly recording severe AQI levels, he said he is aware of the urgency and expressed optimism that with better coordination among agencies, positive changes could be visible by early next year.

It is against this backdrop that critics have raised alarm. Environmental groups and Opposition parties argue that the Centre's new definition of the Aravallis risks excluding large parts of the ancient range, potentially weakening protection. They point to Forest Survey of India data, suggesting that a majority of Aravalli hill formations could fall outside the new criteria, raising fears of increased mining and construction.

The political exchange has been sharp. Yadav lashed out at the Congress, accusing the party of spreading lies and misleading local communities, saying the framework flows from court judgments rather than political intent.

The Congress, however, maintains that environmental safeguards are being quietly diluted to benefit commercial interests - a charge the minister has firmly denied.