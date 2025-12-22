Centre Defends Top Court's Aravalli Order Amid Mining Fears

As controversy swirls around the Supreme Court-approved redefinition of the Aravalli hills, a move many fear could open the doors to rampant mining, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav insisted that the core objective is to prepare a "management plan for sustainable mining".

He said only 277.89 sq km, approximately 0.19% of the total Aravalli landscape, would be open to mining. He also further clarified that no new mining leases will be granted until a detailed scientific study by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) -- which is mandatory before any fresh mining lease can be considered -- is completed. However, he did not provide any timeline for the study.

The Supreme Court has directed the Ministry of Environment to prepare a Mining Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli range before any new leases are granted.

With the new definition now in effect, the court has ordered that no fresh mining leases be issued until the MPSM is finalised - a step officials describe as a preventive safeguard against immediate ecological damage.

Asked about low ridges and critical water recharge zones that are ecologically important but do not meet the strict 100-metre height criterion and so risk being excluded from protection, the Minister repeated that the 100-metre rule applies only for the purpose of defining mining areas.

Yadav sidestepped questions about Rajasthan's forest survey data, which shows that only 1,048 out of 12,081 mapped hills across 15 districts meet the 100-metre height-above-local-relief threshold, meaning just 8.7% qualify for protection under the new Supreme Court-accepted definition, while more than 90% (including many ecologically vital lower ridges) risk exclusion from protection.

He said district-wise data and maps of inviolate zones will be released soon.

He also pushed back against what he called "rumors and lies" propagated by Opposition parties like Congress, emphasising that only a minuscule -- "0.19% of the 1.44 lakh sq km Aravalli area is claimed to be eligible for mining".

He reiterated that the Supreme Court's November 20 judgment, which accepted the recommendations of a committee of the environment ministry, ensures that "no relaxation has been granted" in protection. Ninety per cent of the region remains shielded under a freeze on new mining leases until a comprehensive plan is finalised, he added.

"The Supreme Court judgment is crucial only for the restricted purpose of mining," Yadav explained.

"The "100-metre rule" refers to the vertical distance measured from the highest point of the Aravalli range to the lowest point relative to the surrounding local terrain. The court, in paragraph 38, clearly held that sustainable mining is not possible in these areas and therefore no new mining leases will be granted, except in the case of critical, strategic, and atomic mineral mines. Mining is not even permitted in the NCR region," he said.

Yadav highlighted Aravalli's ecological significance, calling it "our ancient mountain range" and credited the Narendra Modi government for initiatives like the Green Aravalli movement.

"The core Aravalli areas are protected and include four tiger reserves, twenty wildlife sanctuaries, and regions covered under the Government of India's Green India Mission for tree planting," he said.

"As per the CEC recommendations, these areas also serve as important aquifer recharge zones and the primary source of groundwater in the region. The answers to almost all these questions lie directly in the Supreme Court judgment itself," he added.

He further noted the judgment's alignment with conservation efforts across Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, including recognition of the Aravalli as "Delhi's green barrier" to combat desertification.

"It is incorrect to conclude that all landforms below 100 metres are open for mining," the Centre said, amid protests where Congress workers clashed with police, chanting for Aravalli preservation.

Environmental groups and Opposition leaders, however, argue that the lack of transparent mapping and enforcement plans creates "grey areas" ripe for exploitation.