Supreme Court Verdict On Pleas Seeking Review Of Sabarimala Judgment Tomorrow

Sabarimala Verdict: Devotees protested after Supreme Court allowed women to enter the shrine

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of its decision to allow entry of women of all age group in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

The top court will deliver its judgement on as many as 65 petitions - including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas - which were filed after its verdict sparked violent protests in Kerala.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its decision on February 6 after hearing various parties including those seeking re-consideration of the September 28, 2018 judgement.

Other members of the bench are justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

The Supreme Court, by a majority verdict of 4:1, in September 2018, had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous Lord Ayyappa shrine in Kerala and had held that this centuries-old religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.

The five-judge constitution had heard the pleas in an open court and reserved its decision after hearing the parties, including Nair Service Society, Thantry of the temple, The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government, in favour and against the review plea.



