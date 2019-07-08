Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer movie Article 15 had hit the screens on June 28.

The Supreme Court this morning refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to movie Article 15 and asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority with their grievances.

"You go to the appropriate authority under the act," a bench of justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer movie Article 15 had hit the screens on June 28.

The petitioner "Brahman Samaj of India" had approached the top court seeking cancellation of certificate issued to the movie alleging that there were objectionable dialogues that were spreading rumours and caste hatred in society.

After the court said the petitioner should approach the appropriate authority with their grievances, the counsel withdrew the petition with the liberty to approach the authority concerned.

