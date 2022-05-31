Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Encroachment On Jagannath Temple Land Today

Supreme Court asked notice to be served to senior advocate Ranjit Kumar.

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear a plea alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha government at Shree Jagannath temple in Odisha.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli posted the case for hearing on Tuesday after the matter was mentioned before it.

The top court also asked notice to be served to senior advocate Ranjit Kumar who is the amicus curiae in the case related to Jagannath temple and the counsel for the state.

The petition submitted that the State agencies have been working in gross violation of Section 20A of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The plea alleged that the Odisha government is carrying out unauthorised construction work which is posing a serious threat to the structure of the ancient temple.