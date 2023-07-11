Supreme Court To Hear Petitions Against Scrapping Of Article 370 From August 2

Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019. (File)

Taking up a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the state's bifurcation into two Union Territories after a gap of three years, the Supreme Court today decided to hear the petitions on a day-to-day basis from August 2.

“The hearing of the petitions before the Constitution Bench shall commence on August 2, 10:30 am, and then proceed on a day-to-day basis, barring miscellaneous days, that is Monday and Friday,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The other members of the bench are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

During the proceedings today, senior advocate Raju Ramachandran said he was appearing for seven petitioners, and two - Shah Faesal and Shehla Rashid - now want their names to be deleted. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Faesal is an IAS officer and hence may not want to pursue the matter. The CJI allowed the deletions.

Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 through a series of legislative and executive decisions after which the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act to bifurcate the state.