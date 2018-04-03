Rajnath Singh's Statement On Dalit Violence Drowned by Slogans, Booing: 10 Facts

Five states saw violence during Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on Monday.

New Delhi: The Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups -- which unleashed a torrent of protests and violence across north India -- has claimed 11 lives. Reports came in today of two more deaths -- one an infant the other a senior citizen, whose ambulances got stuck in traffic yesterday. The Centre, which asked the Supreme Court for a review of an order on a stringent Dalit rule that lies at the heart of the protests, plans to request an early hearing. The top court will hear the plea at 2 pm. Dalit groups say the order had weakened a law that was meant for their protection.