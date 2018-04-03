Rajnath Singh's Statement On Dalit Violence Drowned by Slogans, Booing: 10 Facts

Five states saw violence during Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on Monday.
New Delhi: The Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups -- which unleashed a torrent of protests and violence across north India -- has claimed 11 lives. Reports came in today of two more deaths -- one an infant the other a senior citizen, whose ambulances got stuck in traffic yesterday. The Centre, which asked the Supreme Court for a review of an order on a stringent Dalit rule that lies at the heart of the protests, plans to request an early hearing. The top court will hear the plea at 2 pm. Dalit groups say the order had weakened a law that was meant for their protection.
Here is your 10-point cheatsheet on Bharat Bandh called against Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act:
- Attorney General KK Venugopal will ask the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the Centre's petition for a rethink on an order that was delivered on March 20. The court said the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was being misused in certain cases. To stop the abuse, the court had changed two key provisions, stopping the immediate arrest an accused and introducing a provision for bail.
- Union home minister Rajnath Singh gave a statement in Lok Sabha on yesterday's violence but his speech got drowned in slogan-shouting by the opposition. BJP ministers and leaders have questioned the utility of the strike when the government has already filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. They have accused the opposition parties of playing politics.
- Holding the government responsible for the protests, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned why the Centre waited for 13 days to decide on filing a review petition. "When the Supreme Court served the Centre a notice, why did the Modi government not send the Solicitor General? Why did they file a review on the day of Bharat Bandh?" he said.
- Nine people died yesterday in clashes that swept five states as Dalit groups went all-out to enforce the nationwide strike. Trains were held up, highways blocked in some areas and vehicles burnt. In some towns and cities, including Ranchi in Jharkhand and Alwar and Barmer in Rajasthan, the police clashed with protesters.
- Six of the deaths took place in Madhya Pradesh, where curfew was declared in the districts of Morena, Bhind and Gwalior. The government had blocked cellphone internet in all three districts after the violence broke out.
- Two of the deaths took place in Uttar Pradesh, one in Muffarnagar and one in Meerut, which witnessed widespread arson and clashes. Schools and colleges have been shut today in Meerut. The government has pressed into service 400 extra security personnel to keep the peace.
- The Uttar Pradesh police said a leader from the party of Mayawati, the state's Dalit powerhouse, was the "main conspirator" in the protests and clashes in the state. Yogesh Verma, a 48-year-old former lawmaker, has been arrested.
- An ailing senior citizen died in Vaishali district of Uttar Pradesh after his ambulance was held up by protesters. A critically ill newborn died in Bihar while he was being shifted to another hospital. The ambulance got stuck in traffic jam.
- Dalit groups, which yesterday, claim the order weakens the stringent law. They also said the Centre has failed to highlight two key facts in court - the high rate of atrocities on the community and the abysmally low rate of conviction. A weakening of the law at this point would be critical, they contend.
- Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad yesterday said the Centre did not agree with the court's conclusions. "We have filed a very comprehensive review (petition)... senior lawyers will argue (the case) with all authority," the minister had said.