Probe Must Before Arrest; SC/ST Law Not Diluted, Says Supreme Court

We are only safeguarding innocent persons from arrest, the court said New Delhi: No provision of the law that seeks to prevent atrocities on scheduled castes and scheduled tribes has been diluted, the Supreme Court has said.



"We are not diluting any provisions. We are only safeguarding innocent persons from arrest," the court said while hearing a petition filed by the centre seeking a review of last month's order.



On March 20, the Supreme Court had ruled that government servants should not be arrested under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act without prior sanction and private citizens too can be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.



The centre filed the review petition on Monday, a day that claimed 11 lives across the country during an all-India strike called by Dalit groups that claimed the court order diluted the provisions of the law.



Refusing to suspend its 'no immediate arrest' directive, the court said people who have been agitating may not have read the earlier order.



As Attorney General KK Venugopal argued that there is tremendous discontent and agitation in the society against the verdict, the court said, "We are not in conflict. Agitations may be by vested interests".



The preliminary probe will have to be done but within seven days, the court said, clarifying that a First Information Report (FIR) can be registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the SC/ST law can be added if the probe establishes such an offence.



"Our concern is to implement the constitutional rights of the underprivileged. Can liberty of innocents be taken away without a proper procedure," asked Justice AK Goel, one of the judges on the bench that delivered the March 20 order.



Clarifying that it wasn't against the law, the bench said "our approach is liberty can't be taken away without a preliminary inquiry. There shouldn't be any terror in society for innocent persons".



The case will be taken up next after 10 days.



