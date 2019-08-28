Top Court 5-Judge Bench To Review Scrapping Article 370, Notice To Centre

The constitutional validity of the government's move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 earlier this month will be reviewed by the Supreme Court in October, the top court said today, hearing petitions against the decision.

The top court has also sought a response from the centre.

The Supreme Court has referred all the petition to a five-judge constitution bench.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict restrictions since the government announced its decision on Article 370 on August 5.

To avoid any backlash, phone and internet connectivity were snapped, more than 50,000 additional troops were stationed and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were issued. Hundreds of political leaders have been arrested, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.