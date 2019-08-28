Sitaram Yechury, Kashmiri Student Allowed By Supreme Court To Go To J&K

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury can visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his colleague, Supreme Court said

A Kashmiri student who wants to visit his parents and Left leader Sitaram Yechury should be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court ruled today, hearing petitions against the end of special status to the state under Article 370.

"The petitioner student Mohammad Aleem Sayeed shall be allowed to travel to Jammu and Kashmir and visit Anantnag and visit his parents and file an affidavit after his return," the court said today, ordering the state to facilitate his travel and give him adequate protection.

Mr Sayed had petitioned the court that he was unable to travel to Srinagar and did not know about his parents' condition.

On Sitaram Yechury's petition to meet with his CPM colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "We will allow you to visit. You are going only to meet your friend? A citizen of this country wants to meet his friend. What's the difficulty?"

The centre argued that Mr Yechury's "appears to be a political visit and it will adversely affect the situation". The situation, said the government, was normal in Jammu and Kashmir and his visit would endanger the situation.

Mr Yechury had petitioned the court to be allowed to visit his colleague, saying he was not in good health.

"Yousuf Tarigami is hale and hearty and his condition is checked daily, he is under Z category security," said the government.

"If he is a citizen of this country, he will go," the Chief Justice said, adding that if Mr Yechury "indulges any other issue it will be treated as a violation of the Supreme Court order."

The court asked Mr Yechury to file an affidavit on Mr Tarigami's condition on his return.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict restrictions since the government announced its decision on Article 370 on August 5. To avoid any backlash, phone and internet connectivity were snapped, more than 50,000 additional troops were stationed and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were issued. Hundreds of political leaders have been arrested, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Mr Yechury had tried twice before to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but both times, he was turned away from the airport.

