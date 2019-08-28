Live Updates: Supreme Court Allows Sitaram Yechury To Visit Srinagar To Meet Colleague

NEW DELHI:
On August 5 some provisions of Article 370 were removed to take away special status of J&K (File image)
The Supreme Court this morning heard a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to revoke some provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status. A law student, who wanted to visit his friend and Left leader Sitaram Yechury should be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, the top court ruled. The top court will also examine constitutional validity of scrapping special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has issued notice to centre. All matters related to Article 370 are being heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
Here are the updates from the top court:
Top Court to examine constitutional validity of scrapping special status for J&K under Article 370
Law student be allowed to visit J&K: Supreme Court
A law student who wants to visit his friend should be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court ruled today.
- "The petitioner student Mohammad Aleem Sayeed shall be allowed to travel to Jammu and Kashmir and visit Anantnag and visit parents and file an affidavit after his return," the court said today, ordering the state to facilitate his travel and give him adequate protection.
Supreme Court allows Sitaram Yechury to meet party member in J&K
- Supreme Court allows CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury to meet his party member in Jammu and Kashmir
- Earlier Centre's representative argued that the situation is normal and Mr Yechury's visit would endanger the situation
- Raju Ramachandran is arguing Sitaram Yechury's plea, says he was stopped from going to Jammu and Kashmir
- On Sitaram Yechury's petition to meet with his CPM colleague, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "We will allow you to visit. You are going only to meet your friend? A citizen of this country wants to meet his friend. What's the difficulty?"
- Petitioner stated that his party member was not in good health and has to meet him.
- Centre represented by SG Tushar says Left leader Mohd Tarigami is hale and hearty and his condition is checked daily.
Chief Justice begins hearing plea of Sitaram Yechury "Violence in Kashmir instigated, supported by Pakistan": Rahul Gandhi
- Rahul Gandhi, in tweets today, asserted that while he disagreed with the government on many issues, he wanted to make it "absolutely clear" that Kashmir is India's internal issue and violence in Jammu and Kashmir is instigated by Pakistan.
- The tweet marks a significant message after the Congress leader's criticism of the government's handling of Jammu and Kashmir after he was stopped from visiting Srinagar and turned away from the airport on Saturday.
J&K is under strict restrictions since August 5
- Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict restrictions since the government announced its decision on Article 370 on August 5.
- To avoid any backlash, phone and internet connectivity were snapped, more than 50,000 additional troops were stationed and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were issued. Sources also said as many as 40 mainstream political leaders - including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - have been detained.
- The measures can be lifted by the local administration depending on the situation on the ground, the government has said.
- The petitions challenging the government's decision argue that the Presidential order by which the special status of the state, guaranteed by the constitution, was scrapped, were obtained illegally.
- Under the Article 370, such orders can be issued only when the decision has the assent of Jammu and Kashmir's constituent assembly, the petitions say.
- The constituent assembly was the body of representatives elected in 1951 to draw up the state's constitution. In its absence the decision rests on the state assembly.
- The government has contended that the state being under President's rule, the powers of the state assembly has been automatically transferred to parliament and so, President Ram Nath Kovind's orders in this case, stand.
Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to hear all pleas
- A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take up the petitions.
- The other judges in the bench are Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.
A batch of petitions challenging the government's move to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court today. While the National Conference and others had moved the top court, terming the government action - including bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir as illegal and unconstitutional, the Executive Editor of Kashmir Times has asked that the curbs on media be lifted.