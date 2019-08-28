Live Updates: Supreme Court Allows Sitaram Yechury To Visit Srinagar To Meet Colleague

The Supreme Court this morning heard a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to revoke some provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status. A law student, who wanted to visit his friend and Left leader Sitaram Yechury should be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, the top court ruled. The top court will also examine constitutional validity of scrapping special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has issued notice to centre. All matters related to Article 370 are being heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Here are the updates from the top court: