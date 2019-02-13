In Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi Lt Governor, Top Court Order Today: 10 Facts

Certain questions remained regarding the Supreme Court verdict last July.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is today expected to pronounce its verdict on a bunch of petitions seeking a clarification on its July 2018 judgment spelling out the powers of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor. Lawyers representing the Aam Aadmi Party administration had told the court that ambiguities remained in dealing with administrative matters of the national capital in spite of the previous judgment delivered by a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra. On November 1, a bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had concluded hearing petitions challenging notifications issued by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the wake of the top court verdict.