In Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi Lt Governor, Top Court Order Today: 10 Facts

Certain questions remained regarding the Supreme Court verdict last July.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is today expected to pronounce its verdict on a bunch of petitions seeking a clarification on its July 2018 judgment spelling out the powers of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor. Lawyers representing the Aam Aadmi Party administration had told the court that ambiguities remained in dealing with administrative matters of the national capital in spite of the previous judgment delivered by a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra. On November 1, a bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had concluded hearing petitions challenging notifications issued by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the wake of the top court verdict.
Here are the top 10 developments in this case:
The bench headed by Justice AK Sikri is expected to deliver a judgment that will finally put to rest a long-raging battle over jurisdiction between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor.
The Aam Aadmi Party government maintains that it has little say in the national capital's governance despite being voted to power by its people. Until last year, it was seeking full statehood for Delhi.
The July verdict had ruled that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state, but the Lieutenant-Governor has no "independent decision-making power" and must act on the "aid and advice" of the elected government.
The top court said that while the Lieutenant-Governor may still differ with the council of ministers, it cannot be "difference for the sake of difference". His objections will need to be on a fundamental issue and have a rationale, it added.
The verdict had overturned an August 2016 high court judgment contending that as Delhi was a Union territory, all its powers lie with the centre and not the city government.
The Supreme Court, however, refused to elaborate on specific areas -- leading to confusion over interpretation of the verdict. Before long, the parties were back in court to seek "more clarity".
Initially ecstatic over the top court seemingly snipping Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's wings in July, the Delhi government had issued an order relieving the L-G of its powers to transfer high-level officers. However, the bureaucracy refused to comply on the grounds that it was "legally incorrect".
The Delhi government has its hopes pinned on today's clarification to ensure the implementation of pre-poll promises such as doorstep delivery of services and get legal validation on who controls the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the city's bureaucrats.
The power struggle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor has seen several dramatic moments over the last few years. In July 2018, Mr Kejriwal sat on a nine-day-long protest in front of Mr Baijal's office to push him into ending an alleged strike by bureaucrats.
The Delhi government had been in a turf war with Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung until Mr Baijal assumed the position in December 2016. Over the years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly termed both Mr Jung and Mr Baijal as "good people being used as puppets" by the Narendra Modi government.