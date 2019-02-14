Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict On Delhi-Centre Power Tussle Today: Live Updates

Aam Aadmi Party government maintains that it has little say in the national capital's governance.

The Supreme Court is today expected to pronounce its verdict on petitions seeking a clarification on its July 2018 order spelling out the powers of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor.

Lawyers representing the Aam Aadmi Party administration had told the court that ambiguities remained in dealing with administrative matters of the national capital in spite of the previous judgment delivered by a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

On November 1, a bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had concluded hearing petitions challenging notifications issued by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the wake of the top court verdict.

Today's judgment is expected to put to rest a long-raging battle over jurisdiction between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor.

Here are the Highlights on Supreme Court's order on Delhi-Centre power tussle: