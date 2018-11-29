Days After 'Leak' Row, Supreme Court Takes Up Exiled CBI Chief's Case

Alok Verma has petitioned the top court against the government's decision to strip him of his powers.

Whether exiled CBI chief Alok Verma will get his job back may be decided by the Supreme Court, which is today hearing his petition against forced leave and his response to a vigilance report on him.

The Supreme Court had refused to take up the case in the previous hearing on November 20, furious over leaks to the media.

The case is centred on corruption charges swapped by two bosses of the country's top investigating agency, Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

"None of you deserve a hearing," the top court had said, flagging media reports on a report that had been submitted in a sealed cover.

Alok Verma has petitioned the top court against the government's decision to strip him of his powers and send him on compulsory leave. The Central Vigilance Commission has submitted its report on corruption allegations against him to the court.

The Supreme Court has said the CBI chief has not been given a clean chit in the vigilance report. The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the court has told Mr Verma.

The CBI Director has been accused by his deputy Rakesh Asthana of taking bribe from a Hyderabad-based businessman being investigated by the agency. Mr Verma has accused Mr Asthana of the same crime.

As the CBI's top two accused each other of corruption, they were both sent on forced leave and several officers investigating Mr Asthana were transferred on the night of October 23.