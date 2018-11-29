Alok Verma Case Updates: Will Top Court Reinstate Exiled CBI Chief

Exiled CBI director Alok Verma has been sent on forced leave

The Supreme Court last week had deferred the hearing on whether exiled CBI director Alok Verma will be reinstated or investigated further. The hearing had been deferred to November 29.

Today the top court is likely to decide whether the exiled CBI Director can be reinstated or to order further probe against him.

The Chief Justice of India had said none deserves hearing.

In its last hearing, the top court said he had not been given a clean chit in a vigilance report on corruption allegations against him.

The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the court had told the CBI boss, asking him to respond to the report in a sealed cover.

Here are the Updates of the Supreme Court hearing on the exiled CBI Director Alok Verma's case today: