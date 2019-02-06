Not Seriously Contemplating 'Extensive Reforms' In CBI: Centre

The post of the CBI chief fell vacant on January 10. (File)

The government is not seriously contemplating bringing extensive reforms in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said today in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The assertion assumes significance as the central probe agency had been in news for some time due to a controversy between its two former top officers -- ex-CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma and then Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Both Mr Verma and Mr Asthana had accused each other of corruption.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday appointed former Madhya Pradesh police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla as the CBI chief.

The post of the CBI chief fell vacant on January 10 when Mr Verma was removed by a high-powered panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.