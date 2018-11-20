'None Of You Deserves Hearing': Top Court Fumes Over 'Leak' In CBI Case

CBI director Alok Verma and CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana have been sent on forced leave

The Supreme Court today abruptly adjourned a hearing on exiled CBI director Alok Verma's petition, reportedly after the leak of a vigilance report on corruption allegations against the CBI chief and also Mr Verma's reply. The documents were all submitted in a sealed cover. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi questioned how details were leaked.

"None of you deserves a hearing," Chief Justice Gogoi said, deferring the case. Alok Verma has petitioned the top court against the government's decision to strip him of his powers and send him on compulsory leave.

In the last hearing on Friday, the top court said Mr Verma had not been given a clean chit in a vigilance report on corruption allegations against him. The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the court had told the CBI chief, asking him to respond to the report in a sealed cover by Monday.

Mr Verma gave his response on Monday, on a day a CBI officer, Manish Kumar Sinha, came out with allegations against the agency's number 2 Rakesh Asthana - who had accused the CBI director of taking bribe - the Law Secretary, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and a minister of state.

Manish Kumar Sinha, who has petitioned the top court against his transfer to Nagpur as part of the shake-up in the agency last month, told the court that he had "documents that will shock the court".

He said his transfer was aimed at "changing the course of the investigation" and help Rakesh Asthana. He claimed that a union minister of state took "a few crores" as bribe to intervene on behalf of a businessman on the agency's radar. He also said NSA Ajit Doval interfered in the corruption investigation against Rakesh Asthana and did not allow searches that were important to the inquiry.