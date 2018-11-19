'Nothing Shocks Us': Top Court Refuses Transferred CBI Officer's Request

Manish Kumar Sinha was among the officers who were transferred by the CBI.

The Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing of a petition by a CBI officer who was investigating the complaint against the agency's controversial Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Manish Kumar Sinha approached the court against his transfer to Nagpur. He was part of the investigation team probing Mr Asthana's role in an alleged corruption case.

"Nothing shocks us," said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who led the top court bench.

The officer wanted his petition to be heard by the court along with CBI chief Alok Verma's petition challenging the government's decision of divesting him of duties and sending him on leave.

Manish Kumar Sinha was among the officers who were transferred after the agency chief Alok Verma and Mr Asthana were sent on compulsory leave in October.

Mr Sinha has alleged that he was transferred to Nagpur and as a result has been taken out from the probe team that was investigating Number 2 officer at the CBI.

The CBI had booked Asthana on allegations of receiving a bribe from a businessman probed by him in a case linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.