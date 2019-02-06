'Go To Shillong, It's A Cool Place': Top Court Tells CBI, Kolkata Top Cop

Supreme Court directed that Rajeev Kumar join probe in connection with Saradha scam at a neutral place.

Amid the massive drama between the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the Supreme Court observed in a lighter note that both parties must go to the "cool place" that Shillong is. The remark was made by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi after passing the order in which a bench headed by him said that Rajeev Kumar has to make himself available before the CBI for investigation.

"Go to Shillong. It is a cool place. Both sides will remain cool there," he said while accepting the request of the CBI that Mr Kumar be directed to join investigation in connection with Saradha scam at a neutral place.

"To avoid all unnecessary controversy, we direct the Commissioner of Police to appear before the investigating agency in Shillong, Meghalaya, on such date(s) as may be fixed," the bench said in its order.

During the hearing, the CBI alleged total breakdown of constitutional machinery in West Bengal by citing the incident of Sunday when the West Bengal Police had taken into its custody around 25 personnel of the agency.

They had gone to Mr Kumar's residence to probe him in the Saradha scam.

The CBI alleged that Mr Kumar, who was leading the SIT probe into Saradha chit fund scam, tampered with the electronic evidence and handed over document to the agency some of which were "doctored".

The CBI also alleged that its Joint Director Pankaj Shrivastava's house was kept under seige by the state police.