Top Court Stays Order Allowing AgustaWestland Middleman To Go Abroad

The Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court order permitting Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money-laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, to go abroad for treatment of blood cancer and other ailments.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai also issued a notice to Mr Saxena on an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the June 10 Delhi High Court order permitting him to visit the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe from June 25 to July 24.

The bench, which stayed the High Court order for three weeks, also asked the director of AIIMS to examine Mr Saxena's mental and physical health and file a report within three weeks.

It also directed Rajeev Saxena's counsel to seek instructions on whether his sister and sister-in law were willing to stand surety for him by depositing Rs 5 crore each as guarantee for allowing him to go abroad for treatment of blood cancer and other ailments.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said certain new facts with regard to other offences have come to light and the CBI is formally going to register an FIR against Mr Saxena shortly.

He said the question of whether Rajeev Saxena would return to India or not has become immaterial and the order permitting him to go abroad needed to be examined in the light of fresh facts.

A director of two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- Rajeev Saxena was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs. 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

