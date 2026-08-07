Top Court Refuses To Suspend Asaram's Son Narayan Sai's Life Term In 2013 Rape Case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to suspend the life sentence given to self-styled godman Asaram's son Narayan Sai in a 2013 rape case.

A bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale, however, asked the Gujarat High Court to decide Sai's appeal against his rape conviction in three months.

"We request the high court to make an endeavour to dispose of the appeal within a period of three months. We make it clear that the petitioner and the State will cooperate," the bench said.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Sai, submitted that his appeal has not been taken up despite moving an application seeking early disposal.

The top court granted liberty to Sai to approach before it if the appeal is not decided within three months.

Sai's appeal against his conviction by a Surat court is pending before the high court.

In an order passed on May 4, the high court had dismissed Sai's petition, stating that considering the gravity of the offence, it was "difficult for us to come to a prima-facie conclusion that the applicant-convict has a fair chance of (securing) acquittal (from the appellate court)." "Thus, on merits, we do not find any sufficient grounds for granting relief with respect to suspension of sentence and grant of bail," the order had said.

Though Sai had undergone an 11-year jail term, he has not cooperated in the final hearing of his appeal against the conviction since 2019 by either trying to get temporary or permanent bail by filing numerous applications, the high court had said.

He was not interested at all in expeditious hearing of his appeal, and adopted various tactics to delay the proceedings, the high court had said.

A Surat court in April 2019 sentenced Sai to life imprisonment in a rape case filed against him by a former woman devotee in 2013.

The court convicted him under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy). Further, his aides Dharmishtha alias Ganga, Bhavna alias Jamuna and Pavan alias Hanuman were sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.

Sai's father Asaram has been convicted in two separate rape cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)