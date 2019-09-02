Bank Scam: Top Court Refuses To Stop Probe Against Ajit Pawar, 70 Others

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has registered a case against Ajit Pawar.

The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court's direction for the police to register an FIR against NCP leader Ajit Pawar and over 70 others in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, saying the investigation cannot be stopped.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah was hearing the petition filed by some of the accused challenging the August 22 order of the Bombay High Court.

A day after the high court order, the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing had registered the FIR in connection with the scam.

While disposing of the petition, the bench observed, that the case involves huge money and investigation cannot be stopped.

The bench said the investigation will proceed ahead uninfluenced by the order and observation of the high court.

