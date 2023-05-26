Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Probe Against Abhishek Banerjee In School Jobs Scam

However, the top court has stayed Calcutta HC's order imposing cost against him.

The Supreme Court today refused to stay the Calcutta High Court order allowing central agencies to quiz Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee relating to recruitment irregularities in connection to the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

However, the top court has stayed Calcutta HC's order imposing cost against him. SC also issued notice on Abhishek Banerjee's plea challenging the Calcutta HC order.

A vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha said that it will hear the matter after the vacation and listed the matter on July 10.

The top court also said that it will not interfere with the Calcutta High Court order allowing probe agencies to quiz Abhishek Banerjee in matters relating to an alleged recruitment scam.

However, the top court stayed part of the Calcutta HC order which imposed costs against Abhishek Banerjee.

"The imposition of cost will be stayed," the top court said.

The court was hearing Abhishek Banerjee's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order that imposed costs on him and allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to probe him for recruitment irregularities.

Calcutta High Court last week allowed the central agencies to quiz the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. Thereafter CBI issued summon against Banerjee.

The CBI last Saturday questioned Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the school recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Mr Banerjee, on the other hand, questioned the probe agency's decision to summon him on short notice.

