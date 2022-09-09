Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Arrest Of Nupur Sharma

The petitioner then withdrew the plea.

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate.

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha said the courts should think carefully while passing orders in such matters.

"This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far-reaching consequences. The court should be circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you withdraw your plea," the bench remarked.

The petitioner then withdrew the plea and the matter was declared dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Abu Sohel seeking directions for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" into the matter.

The top court had earlier provided relief to Ms Sharma by clubbing all the FIRs lodged across the country and transferring them to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet.

The telecast dated May 26, 2022, on a news channel has led to the registration of various FIRs and complaints against the petitioner in different parts of the country.

Ms Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)