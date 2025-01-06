"You Want Publicity For Everything?" Supreme Court Raps Jharkhand Minister

The Supreme Court today berated a Jharkhand minister who allegedly revealed a minor rape survivor's identity. "You want publicity for everything?" the top court berated Irfan Ansari while refusing to examine his petition that sought to dismiss the criminal prosecution against him for allegedly revealing a minor rape survivor's identity.

"It was only for publicity. Mandatory requirements under the law were not followed," a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said.

Justice Nagarathna questioned why the minister could not visit the survivor alone or take along one or two persons with him. Why did you visit her with a group of supporters, the justice asked the politician.

On October 28, 2018, the Jamtara MLA and his supporters visited a hospital to show solidarity with the survivor and her family and allegedly shared her name, address and photographs with the media.

Mr Ansari's lawyer told the court that there was no direct evidence of him revealing the identity of the survivor who he visited with his supporters at the hospital.

The lawyer later sought the court's permission to withdraw the petition and was allowed.

In September 2024, the Jharkhand High Court said a prima facie case was made out against him under Section 228A (Disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The MLA then challenged the Jharkhand High Court's decision by which it refused to set aside the order of November 21, 2022, of the Dumka court framing charges under provisions of IPC and POCSO Act.