"Time To Move On From Wheat, Rice": Supreme Court Pushes For Pulses

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to reassess its long-standing focus on wheat and rice cultivation and consider a new policy framework that encourages farmers to grow alternative crops, especially pulses.

The court made these observations while hearing a petition filed by the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Call For Crop Diversification

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant questioned whether the country needs to produce as much wheat and paddy as it currently does. He noted that the Centre has already been pushing for diversification in agricultural practices and said, "We have to see if we need as much paddy and wheat as much we are producing. Wheat is not the only option now. Time to move on from wheat and rice."

The bench highlighted the need to promote pulses as a suitable substitute for wheat and paddy, particularly in northern and central India, and as a replacement for other crops in southern regions.

The court observed that several ministries must work with "better coordination and understanding" under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare to successfully encourage farmers to shift toward pulses.

It stressed that policy support and alignment between departments would be essential to make crop diversification effective.

The Court said, "It has been highlighted that different ministries of government of India need to have better coordination and understanding among them and also come under the ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare to promote pulses as a substitute of wheat and paddy in northern and central part of India and substitute for other crops in the south."

Incentivising Farmers Through Minimum Support Price

The Supreme Court also underlined that farmers, especially small-scale growers, must receive enough incentives to adopt alternative crops.

"Incentivised Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be enough for small scale farmers to produce pulses including timely sale of the product coupled with the fixation of price of yellow pea which is fixed in such a manner that it does not adversely impact the homegrown pulses by the farmers," the Supreme Court said.

Concerns Over Duty-Free Yellow Pea Imports

The petition before the court challenges the Centre's decision to allow duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 2026. The Kisan Mahapanchayat argues that this policy reduces domestic prices and pushes them below the MSP, directly affecting Indian farmers.

Taking note of these concerns, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to examine the issues raised by the petitioners.

The bench said the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) must hold meetings with all stakeholders to review the current policy and develop a better framework that supports farmers choosing to move away from conventional crops.

The court stated, "We have impressed upon ASG to convene meetings of stakeholders so as to revisit existing policy framework and explore a better substitute under which farmers are incentivised for diversification of conventional crops to pulses along with certain benefits as illustrated above."

It added, "We hope the ministry will be able to resolve the issue with a new policy regime. Let deliberation details be placed on record."