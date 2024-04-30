Supreme Court Quashes BJP Candidate's Challenge To Nomination Cancellation

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, KV Viswanathan declined to entertain Debasish Dhar's plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Birbhum Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, Debasish Dhar, against the cancellation of his nomination papers.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan declined to entertain Dhar's plea.

Yesterday, senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Dhar, mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and urged for an urgent hearing. The matter was listed today for hearing.

The nomination papers of former IPS officer Debasish Dhar as BJP candidate from West Bengal's Birbhum parliamentary seat was cancelled after he failed to produce the 'no-due certificate'.

Voting for the remaining constituencies of West Bengal will be held on May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. The election in Birbhum is scheduled for May 13.

