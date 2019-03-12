'Decide In 8 Days': Top Court On Activist Gautam Navlakha's Plea

Gautam Navlakha is one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima case.

The Supreme Court has asked the Bombay High Court to decide on a plea moved by civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha, seeking to revoke an FIR against him in the 2017 Koregaon-Bhima case, within eight weeks.

The top court has kept the two appeals of the Maharashtra government against the orders of the Delhi and Bombay High Court pending.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said the Bombay High Court would decide on Gautam Navlakha''s pending plea expeditiously, preferably within eight weeks.

Appearing for the Maharashtra government, advocate Nishant R Katneshwarkar said the Delhi High Court had on October 1, 2018 quashed Gautam Navlakha's transit remand order in a habeas corpus petition filed by the activist. He said the habeas corpus petition was not maintainable in the high court, when a person was in lawful custody pursuant to the orders of the court.