Top Court Judge Recuses From Hearing Pleas Of Disqualified Karnataka MLAs

Thirteen MLAs from the Congress and three from the JDS had resigned in Karnataka. (PTI)

Supreme Court judge Justice MM Shantanagoudar today recused himself from hearing petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the decision of the then Speaker to disqualify them from the Assembly.

"In this matter, I am not participating," Justice Shantanagoudar, who was part of a three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana, said at the outset.

The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on September 23.

The court had earlier refused to pass any order on listing of petitions filed by the 17 disqualified MLAs, asking what was the urgency as the petitions would come up in due course.

The then Assembly speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar, had disqualified 17 MLAs which eventually led to the fall of the JD (S)-Congress coalition government headed by then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

HD Kumaraswamy had resigned as the chief minister after losing the trust vote which paved the way for the BJP-led government in Karnataka under incumbent Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The disqualified MLAs have approached the top court challenging Mr Kumar's decision to disqualify them.

Some of the disqualified MLAs have alleged in their pleas in the top court that the decision taken by Mr Kumar before his resignation as Speaker was illegal, arbitrary and a malafide exercise of his power under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

They have also questioned Mr Kumar's decision to reject their resignations by holding that it was not voluntary and genuine.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.