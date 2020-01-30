Supreme Court Stays Proceedings On Plea Challenging Kanimozhi's Election

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Madras High Court proceedings on a petition challenging the election of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the submissions of the DMK leader's lawyer and stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Madras High Court.

Kanimozhi contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 and her election was challenged by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, on the grounds that she failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets.

