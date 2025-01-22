Top Court Holds Contempt Plea After Farm Leader Undergoes Medical Treatment

The Supreme Court on Wednesday kept in abeyance a plea for contempt action against Punjab government officials after noting that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on a hunger strike, was undergoing medical treatment without breaking his fast.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that representatives from Central government met the protesting farmers over their various demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops, and another meeting was scheduled on February 14 in Chandigarh.

Calling it a "positive development", the bench noted Mr Dallewal, whose health condition had deteriorated due to fast for about 50 days, was now getting better, and would meet the delegation in Chandigarh.

"Various positive developments have taken place. The government of India sent a high-level delegation which had met with Dallewal and other farmer leaders. It appears both sides have agreed to have a dialogue and resolve the issue in Chandigarh on February 14, 2025," it said.

It noted Mr Dallewal accepted medical aid and his condition had improved and moved into a makeshift hospital, set up 50 metre from the protest site at Khanauri border.

"Dallewal has also agreed to be part of the delegation to resume talks with the Central government and other authorities in Chandigarh on February 14, 2025. We would like to impress upon Dallewal that he can go to Chandigarh a couple of days in advance of the meeting and have a proper medical checkup at PGI, Chandigarh and take necessary medical aid for his effective participation. We are also informed that some other farmers' leaders have also broken their fast and have agreed to resume the talks..." said the bench's order.

The top court said all the stakeholders would be able to make decisions and determine the future course of action, which is in the national interest including the farmers community.

"In light of the present development, the contempt proceedings are kept in abeyance and the presence of officials dispensed. We were also informed that the high-powered committee also met Dallewal and on joint request, post this matter for hearing at the end of February," it held.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh informed the bench that Mr Dallewal and other protesting farmers on indefinite fast have accepted medical intervention after a high-level deputation from the Centre met them on January 18.

Mr Singh submitted the Centre was kind enough to send their representative with a high-level delegation to meet the protesting farmers including their leader Mr Dallewal.

"They had met the farmers along with Mr Dallewal. Very positive development has taken place. Two things happened-we have been given the assurance that at around 5 pm on February 14, talks have been scheduled at Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Chandigarh. Farmers are ready and willing to participate," he submitted.

Mr Singh further pointed out that around 100 farmers, who were sitting on indefinite fast, along with Mr Dallewal broke their fast and accepted the medical intervention.

"Though without breaking his fast, Dallewal has taken medical aid. Fortunately, within a span of a few days, his ketone levels have gone down. His health conditions are improving very fast," he informed the bench.

Mr Sibal requested the bench to defer the hearing on the matter for quite some time after the scheduled meeting.

"He is highly popular among farmers and has good original ideas on how matters can be addressed. We are hopeful that he will take care of his health," Justice Surya Kant told Mr Sibal.

On January 15, the top court asked the Punjab government for a copy of the health reports of Mr Dallewal to be examined for an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

The septuagenarian farmer leader recently met the top court-appointed panel after the Punjab government said the protesting farmers were persuaded to meet Justice (retd) Nawab Singh, who chairs the committee.

Mr Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (non-political), had started his indefinite hunger strike on November 26, 2024.

He had refused medical aid offered by the Punjab government and his health deteriorated recently.

Farmers, under the banners of SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

On December 20 last year, the top court put the onus on Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on his hospitalisation.

The top court said Mr Dallewal could be moved to the makeshift hospital set up within 700 metres of the protest site at Khanauri border.

In September, 2024, the top court formed the committee headed by a former high court judge, with the aim to amicably resolve the grievances of the protesting farmers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)