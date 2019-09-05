Top Court To Hear Plea Of Kashmir Times Editor, Others On September 16

Supreme Court will hear the pleas of Kashmir Times Editor and others on September 16

The Supreme Court today fixed the pleas of Kashmir Times Editor and others on alleged communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir for hearing on September 16.

Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that even after a month of scrapping of Article 370, journalists were not allowed to move freely in the state.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta rubbished her claim and informed the top court that editors of Kashmir Times chose not to publish their newspaper.

The Centre also informed the Supreme Court that contrary to what Ms Bhasin claims, a large number of newspapers are being published from Srinagar.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the top court that step by step relaxation was being allowed in Jammu and Kashmir.



