Supreme Court Extends AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail Till September 1

Supreme Court granted relief to Satyendar Jain after taking note of his medical report.

The Supreme Court today extended till September 1 the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh granted the relief to Satyendar Jain after taking note of his medical report.

The top court on July 24 had extended by five weeks interim bail granted to Satyendar Jain.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, strongly opposed the extension of the interim bail. The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The probe agency had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Satyendar Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.



