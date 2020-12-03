Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Violations Of COVID-19 Guidelines

Supreme Court sought suggestions on Thursday for strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over the violations of the COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks at public places, non-adherence of social distancing norms and sought suggestions for their strict implementation.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and other stakeholders to give suggestions on how to strictly implement the guidelines on face masks and social distancing.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, asked the Himachal Pradesh government to file a status report regarding facilities for treatment of the COVID-19 patients in the state and the infrastructure available for it.

In a hearing conducted via video-conferencing, the top court was told about the lack of facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier also, the top court had expressed concern over the spurt in number of COVID-19 cases across the country especially in the national capital and had said that while the pandemic situation in Delhi has worsened , it has gone out of control in Gujarat.

It was hearing a suo motu case related to proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of Dead Bodies in hospitals.



