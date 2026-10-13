Supreme Court Defers Hearing Pleas Related To October 10 Protests, Curbs

The Supreme Court deferred to Thursday the hearing on pleas related to protests, closure of metro stations and disruptions in train services ahead of the October 10 agitations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to the indisposition of Justice V Mohana.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was scheduled to conduct the crucial hearing on a litany of petitions.

Justice Mohana, who was indisposed, joined the proceedings on Tuesday.

At the outset, the CJI told lawyers that Justice Mohana was unwell but still came to the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the bench to adjourn the hearing, saying that health issues should not be ignored. Other senior advocates, including Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also agreed to the deferment.

Mehta told the bench that time granted to the Centre to file its response on a plea alleging contempt for disobeying the top court's direction not to completely halt metro and train services ahead of the October 10 protest was till Tuesday.

"The affidavit is ready. I would like to add something to make it more comprehensive," Mehta said.

The bench extended the time to file the affidavit and said the same be supplied to the counsel appearing for the petitioners.

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