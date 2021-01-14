'Forfeited Right To Continue': Supreme Court Bar Chief Quits Post

Dushyant Dave resigned from his post with immediate effect on Thursday.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave resigned from his post with immediate effect on Thursday saying he has forfeited his right to continue.

Acting SCBA Secretary Rohit Panday confirmed the development that the senior advocate has resigned with immediate effect.

Mr Dave in his brief letter stated that the tenure of the Executive Committee of SCBA has already ended and it may not be possible to hold virtual elections as per schedule "due to reservations held by some lawyers".

"Following recent events, I feel that I have forfeited my right to continue at your Leader and so I hereby tender my Resignation from the post of the the President of the SCBA with immediate effect. Our term has already come to an end .

"We sincerely decided to hold virtual election to elect a new body. Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you. I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong," the letter said.

Mr Dave also expressed his gratitude to all the members of the SCBA.

"I must place on record my deep gratitude to each of you for being part of this EC and contributing immensely during Covid 19, perhaps the greatest challenge to mankind we will ever see in our lifetime. You have done proud to this Institution, the SCBA. It was a privilege to be with you. I wish you all lots of good luck for a better future," Mr Dave said in his letter.